Shakeup in Iran’s presidential office after leaked FM tape

On Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani, who after eight years in office is restricted by term limits from running in the June election, lashed out over the recording's release. He said the interview was part of a wider project with government officials and also urged for an investigation into how the tape was leaked.

Zarif can be heard saying at various points in the tape that it was not meant for release. The recording runs a total of some seven hours.

Also Thursday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing an informed source in the judiciary, that 15 people connected to the interview have been banned from leaving the country.

Zarif’s leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power and those of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top commander in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard who was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad.

Earlier this week, Zarif expressed regret over the affair, saying his remarks had been misinterpreted. Rouhani portrayed the breach as intended to derail ongoing talks over the return to Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

