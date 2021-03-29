Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

On Monday morning, an Associated Press journalist could see that the ship’s position had changed — where previously only the ship’s stern was visible, the ship’s side could now be seen.

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, confirmed that the vessel had been partially refloated after responding successfully to “pull-and-push maneuvers.” He said that workers had almost completely straightened the vessel's course and that the stern had moved 102 meters (334 feet) from the canal bank.

The price of international benchmark Brent crude dropped over 2% on the news to just over $63.

When high tide returns at 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday, salvage crews will resume their attempts to pull the ship into the middle of the waterway and toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south end of the canal, where it will undergo technical examination, he said.

Overnight, several dredgers had toiled to vacuum up 27,000 cubic meters of sand and mud around the ship. Another powerful tugboat, Carlo Magno, was racing to the scene to join the efforts.