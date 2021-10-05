Shipping industry group aims for net-zero emissions by 2050

BERLIN (AP) — A major shipping industry group said Tuesday that its members will aim for “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050, following a commitment to the same goal by the world's airline industry a day earlier.

The current target set by the International Maritime Organization, a United Nations body, is to reduce emissions from international shipping by 50% by 2050. The International Chamber of Shipping said it has submitted a proposal to the U.N. for the industry to stop adding CO2 to the atmosphere by mid-century.

“Talk is cheap, and action is difficult," International Chamber of Shipping Chairman Esben Poulsson said in a statement, adding that the group's proposal “sets out the ‘how’ as well as the ‘what’ for decarbonizing shipping by 2050.”

“A net-zero carbon ambition is achievable by 2050," Poulsson said. "But only provided governments take the unglamorous but urgent decisions needed to manage this process within a global regulatory framework.”