 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt
0 comments
AP

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt

People stand behind the fence near the Perm State University with the a Posguardia (National Guardia) on the left, in Perm, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at list five people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

 Anastasia Yakovleva

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and 24 hurt, officials said.

The gunman was detained after the shooting at Perm State University, according to the Interior Ministry. There was no immediate information on his identity or possible motive.

Students and staff at the university locked themselves in rooms, and the school urged those who could leave the campus to do so. The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of windows of a building during the attack.

The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting. The school is in the city of Perm, which is about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow with a population of about 1 million.

The perpetrator used a gun designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, the university press service said. Such weapons can be modified to fire other ammunition. State news agency RIA-Novosti cited local officials as saying the gunman owned the weapon legally.

The Health Ministry said 24 people were hurt — 19 from bullet wounds. It was not clear how the others were injured.

In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars dazzle on the 2021 Emmys red carpet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+27
Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins
World

Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia's parliamentary election.

Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations
World

Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, resigned Thursday after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

+14
French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal
World

French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivian Cholitas play football at top of a mountain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News