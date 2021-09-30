Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies.

Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened.

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components.

While Japan and some other countries are beginning to ease out of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others are having to reimpose such precautions, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for regional and global growth.

Factory output in Japan fell in August by 3.2% from the month before, as pandemic-related shutdowns hit manufacturers across Asia. That followed a 1.5% decline in July.

Automakers and producers of IT products and other electrical machinery were the hardest hit, the government reported.

Suzuki said it expected to suspend operations at a factory in central Japan for an extra three days and to do the same two days at another factory.

Other automakers also have slowed operations, citing shortages of computer chips and other parts.