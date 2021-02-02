Shutout by allies, Canada will produce its own vaccines by the end of 2021

Canada says it has signed a tentative agreement with US vaccine firm Novavax to repatriate Covid-19 vaccine production after its orders were delayed by European countries and the US. CNN's Paula Newton reports.

Canada says it has signed a tentative agreement with US vaccine firm Novavax to produce millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate at a facility in Montreal.

The agreement, announced Tuesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is the first of several being developed as Canada says it intends to repatriate vaccine production for decades to come.

"What we're very clear on is Canada will be developing domestic manufacturing, so regardless of what could happen in the future, we will have domestic production on top of all our partnerships and contracts signed with companies around the world," said Trudeau during a news conference in Ottawa Tuesday.

He added that it was important for Canada to be "self-sufficient" in vaccine production.

Novavax is still doing clinical trials of its vaccine but submitted more data to Health Canada for review Friday. Canada has an agreement to buy 52 million doses from Novavax when and if its vaccine candidate receives Canadian approval.

Approval is not expected for weeks and any domestic production of vaccines won't happen until fall, at the earliest.