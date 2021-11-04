Singapore urged not to hang disabled Malaysian in drug case

The clamor to commute the penalty is giving Nagaenthran’s family a sliver of hope.

His older sister, Sarmila Dharmalingam, said the family cried and wailed when they were informed of the execution on Oct. 26. Initially she kept it a secret from her mother, who at 59 still works as a cleaner and has health problems.

On Tuesday, two days before the Hindu festival of Diwali, 10 family members finally surrounded her to explain about her son’s imminent execution. She is set to fly to Singapore on Friday and is to meet her son for the first time in nearly three years.

“Instead of celebrating (Diwali), we are crying and thinking about my brother and counting the days,” Sarmila, 35, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview on Thursday from northern Ipoh town. “He has been on death row for more than 10 years. Please give him a second chance and stop his execution.”

Sarmila said Nagaenthran, the second of four siblings, is a loving person who took odd jobs during high school to help out the family. The family still finds it hard to accept the court outcome and is praying daily for a miracle, she said.

In 2019, she said Nagaenthran suddenly refused to meet or talk to the family. Lawyer Ravi also wrote on Facebook that Nagaenthran refused to meet him since 2019.