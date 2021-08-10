Six EU nations want migrants forced back to Afghanistan

Afghan security forces, which have been backed, trained and financed with billions of dollars in a 20-year-long Western military effort that included many EU countries, appear unable to cope with the offensive.

But despite the success of the insurgent blitz and few signs that the long-stalled peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government will resume soon, Europe is not facing any imminent threat of a major influx of Afghan migrants, a senior EU official said.

“We’re nowhere near a migratory crisis,” the official said, under customary condition of anonymity. But he acknowledged “a humanitarian drama” was unfolding as the fighting forces people from their homes and that up to half a million Afghan people could flee to neighboring countries.

“Given the context, it is hard to imagine that we would conduct forced return operations for the moment,” the official said. He said that around 1,200 Afghans have been deported from EU nations this year, and that most went willingly while 200 were forced to go.

The head of the International Organization for Migration, Antonio Vitorino, said in a statement Tuesday that he was “extremely concerned by the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan – particularly the impact on mobile and displaced populations, including returnees.”