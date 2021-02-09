Skating-crazy Dutch defy pandemic by taking to outdoor ice

The chairman of the association poured more cold water on people's hopes Tuesday, noting just what a production the race normally involves.

“We're talking about a tour with 1--1.5 million spectators, 25,000 participants, thousands of volunteers and half of the Netherlands on the road,” Wiebe Wieling told national broadcaster NOS. “Every right-thinking person will realize that something like that is not possible” amid the pandemic.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte weighed in on the debate Monday night, saying that skating authorities could consider allowing races on natural ice if the country's top 120 racers enter a coronavirus bubble. But he, too, said that staging an event with a huge numbers of spectators was out of the question, even if it is outdoors.

Still, Rutte said the Dutch should make the most of the conditions while they last.

“Enjoy this beautiful weather and the ice,” Rutte said. “But do that within the COVID-19 rules.”

Dutch media reported a few hardy souls risking a skate on thin ice in parts of the Netherlands on Tuesday, but for the time being temporary ice tracks were the safest place to lace up one's skates.