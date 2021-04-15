Sketch mocking Chinese launches racism debate in Italy

Black Italian activist Maddalena Fadika said shows like “Striscia la Notizia” normalize racism. “Everything is taken as satire, as a joke, stereotypes projected on minorities are taken as normal,’’ she said.

Black Lives Matter protests have grown in Italy in the last year, campaigning for looser citizenship laws for the children of foreign residents and underlining that Italy is already a multicultural society, with more than 1.2 million African-origin residents.

Chinese comprise the third-largest non-EU population in Italy, numbering some 320,000, with a strong business presence in textile-making in Tuscany and in Italy's financial capital Milan. Panic over the coronavirus in the last year has made them increasingly the target of discrimination.

An influencer who goes by the name of Momoka Banana said in a video post that she endured teasing for her Chinese appearance growing up in Rome.

“It didn’t make me feel comfortable,’’ she said. “In fact, it made me ashamed of my origins, so much that I refused for many years to learn Chinese.’’

Even now, Momoka Banana, who frequently shares stories of her life on Instagram and YouTube, said she endures people yelling on the street to make fun of the typical Chinese accent.

“People say, what do you care about the jokes, you are stronger,’’ she said. “Yes, OK, at the threshold of 30 years, I can say they are idiots, those who make fun of me. But I would not like that my nieces and nephews are made fun of at school, perhaps by classmates who saw ‘Striscia la Notizia,’ and found the joke funny.”

