SKorea governing party candidate takes softer line on North

“When we ask whether the tough stance (against North Korea) based on sanctions and pressure really produced the results the Western world has aimed for, I can’t say that has been the case 100%,” Lee said.

“Going forward, we will make judgments on whether a softer approach would be more effective or whether a tougher approach would be more effective depending on how the situation develops. But judging from the current situation, I think softer policies have been more effective than tougher policies.”

Moon took a similar stance as he helped set up the first summit between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018. At the meeting in Singapore, Trump and Kim vowed to improve relations and issued aspirational goals for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when or how it would occur.

But talks derailed after their next meeting collapsed in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for a major relaxation of sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Kim has since vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent in response to what he portrays as U.S. hostility and has ramped up testing of nuclear-capable weapons threatening U.S. allies South Korea and Japan.