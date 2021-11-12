SKorean candidate takes tough line on NKorea nuclear program

Stressing the need to improve ties with Tokyo, Yoon accused the Moon government of using tensions with Japan for domestic political gain. He said foreign policy should be implemented with pragmatism that prioritizes national interests over other matters.

Lee quickly criticized Yoon, writing on Facebook that Japan’s collective mood has shifted to the right considerably in recent years and that Yoon should be careful about his comments on Japan.

Policies for pursuing North Korea's denuclearization are likely be a leading issue in the March 9 election after Moon’s appeasement approach failed to convince the North to abandon its nuclear program, though it led to a temporary conciliatory mood between the rivals.

Lee has said he would follow an approach similar to Moon’s, and would seek exemptions from international sanctions on North Korea to allow a resumption of dormant joint cooperation projects. Yoon accused Moon of neglecting North Korean threats and said he would seek a stronger U.S. defense commitment to neutralize the North’s nuclear and missile threats.

Nuclear diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea has been largely deadlocked since early 2019. North Korea isn’t a top priority for President Joe Biden, who faces challenges from China and Russia and mounting domestic issues.