Slovak premier, government resign over Russian vaccine deal

With few changes, Heger’s Cabinet is expected to be the same as Matovic’s. The president might swear it in as soon as this week.

Matovic called on Slovaks “to forgive all the faults I committed during the year (in power).”

“Don't worry, everything will be fine,” he said. “You can absolutely trust (Heger).”

Matovic earlier defended the Sputnik V purchase, saying it would speed up the vaccination program in one of the hardest-hit European Union countries.

The nation of 5.4 million has registered over 9,600 COVID-19 deaths.

But for two parties in his coalition, the Freedom and Solidarity and For People, which had clashed repeatedly with Matovic’ Ordinary People party over how to tackle the pandemic, it was the last straw. They said Matovic had to step down, otherwise they would leave the government, leaving it without a parliamentary majority.

Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who was nominated to the post by the Freedom and Solidarity party said the vaccine was a tool in Russia’s hybrid war against the West and its purchase cast doubts on his country’s clear pro-Western orientation.