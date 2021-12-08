Slovakia eases virus lockdown but not for the unvaccinated

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government decided Wednesday to ease the country's current lockdown for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 but the restrictions for the unvaccinated.

Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said starting on Friday, all shops will reopen for vaccinated or recovered people including services such as hairdressers. Also, ski resorts and fitness centers will be open for a limited number of customers while religious services will be available for those groups in the Roman Catholic stronghold in Central and Eastern Europe.

The country’s hotels will restart services on Christmas Day.

Nothing has changed, however, for the unvaccinated, who are not eligible to use the stores and services.

On the other hand, students in the sixth-to ninth grades will switch to distant learning again on Monday.

Under the lockdown that has been in place in Slovakia since Nov. 25, people are allowed to leave their homes only for specific reasons, and those who are unvaccinated and have not recovered from COVID-19 are required to get tested to attend work. Only the stores selling essential goods have remained open.