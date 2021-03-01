Slovakia signs deal to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths didn't rise or increase over the past two weeks, remaining at 1.79 deaths per 100,000 people since Feb. 14 till Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country is planning to tighten its already strict lockdown on Wednesday.

Matovic’s coalition government originally rejected a plan to acquire Sputnik V on Feb 18 after one of his four coalition partners vetoed the move.

Matovic kept the deal secret, announcing it on Monday only after a military cargo plane with the 200,000 doses of the vaccine landed in the eastern Slovak city of Kosice.

The move will likely cause further tensions in his center-right coalition.

Deputy Prime Minister Veronika Remisova, who heads the For People party that didn’t agree with the plan previously, said any vaccine to be used in her country needs to be registered by the EMA, the EU’s drug regulator.

One member of parliament for her party, Tomas Valasek, immediately announced he was leaving the coalition over the deal.

“Not in my name,” Valasek said about it.

Krajci said the authorities might start to administer the vaccine — possibly in about two weeks.