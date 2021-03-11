Slovakia's health minister resigns to end political crisis

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s Health Minister announced his resignation on Thursday in a deal to defuse a political crisis over the acquisition of a Russian vaccine, which had threatened to topple the coalition government.

Marek Krajci’s resignation was requested by two parties in the four-party coalition in a country that's been among the hardest-hit by COVID-19 in the European Union. Krajci was been under fire for his handling of the pandemic.

Krajci came from the Ordinary People movement of Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

Matovic called his resignation a “painful” but correct decision because it prevented “a collapse of the government and early elections.” It was not immediately clear who will replace Krajci.

The crisis was triggered last week by a secret deal to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, orchestrated by Matovic despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

Matovic has defended the deal to buy 2 million Sputnik V vaccines, saying it will speed up the vaccination program.