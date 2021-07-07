 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slovakia's top court dismisses referendum on early election
0 comments
AP

Slovakia's top court dismisses referendum on early election

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Slovakia's top court dismisses referendum on early election

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the United Nations headquarters. Slovakia’s top court ruled on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 that a nationwide referendum cannot be held on the question whether to call early parliamentary elections. The Constitutional Court’s ruling was requested by Caputova after she received over 585,000 signatures from Slovak citizens calling for the snap vote in a petition proposed by the opposition due to the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Frank Franklin II

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s top court ruled Wednesday that a nationwide referendum cannot be held on whether to call an early parliamentary election.

President Zuzana Caputova had asked the Constitutional Court to rule on the matter after over 585,000 Slovak citizens signed petitions calling for the snap vote, which the political opposition proposed over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 350,000 signatures are needed to qualify a referendum in the country of 5.4 million. If a majority voted yes in the proposed election referendum, a new parliamentary ballot would have to be held in 180 days.

Slovakia’s next regular general election is scheduled for 2024.

Justice Minister Maria Kolikova and some leading law experts doubted that such a referendum would be in line with the rule of law and advised the president to turn to the Constitutional Court.

The court agreed the proposed vote would not conform with the Constitution because it would “violate the character of Slovakia as a democratic state with the rule of law,” chief judge Ivan Fiacan said.

Parliament would have to amend the Constitution to specifically allow such a referendum, the court said.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he respected the ruling, which cannot be appealed, while opposition politicians condemned it. Ervin Erdelyi, the head of the petition committee that was gathering the signatures, said he would study the ruling before deciding on further steps.

Slovakia’s last election in February 2020 resulted in the formation of a four-party coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

A secret deal orchestrated by the prime minister for Slovakia to purchase 2 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine triggered a political crisis in March that resulted in Matovic's government becoming the first in Europe to collapse due to its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new Cabinet sworn in in April kept the same four-party coalition in power.

Only one referendum in the country’s history, on European Union membership, produced a valid result. All others failed due to low turnout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises again in Florida condo collapse

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

+8
BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf
World

BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf

  • Updated

BAGHDAD (AP) — A widespread power outage hit Iraq on Friday as temperatures reached scorching levels, affecting millions of Iraqis, including those in affluent areas in the capital of Baghdad and stirring concerns of widespread unrest.

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus
World

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Daredevils set world record by slacklining more than a mile over canyon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News