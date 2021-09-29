Slovenia police use water cannons at anti-COVID pass protest

The woman who died was the second recipient of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Slovenia to have experienced a serious health condition that wasn't COVID-19, the official STA news agency reported. About 120,000 people in Slovenia have received the vaccine.

Earlier at the protest in the capital, participants observed a moment of silence for the young woman, saying she wanted to “buy her freedom" by getting vaccinated.

The protesters carried banners reading “Stop Corona Fascism” and demanded equal rights for both those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

“I am here for the future, the future of my kids, future generations because this craziness needs to be stopped,” protester Katja Zupan said. “If we don’t stand up for ourselves and for mankind, then we are done, we are lost."

Riot police were deployed at Wednesday's protest following clashes at a previous gathering. A helicopter flew above as crowds also marched through the city, blocking traffic along the way.

Like much of Central and Eastern Europe, Slovenia in recent weeks has seen a rise in infections. The country of around 2 million people has fully vaccinated nearly 48% of the population, a smaller share than in many other European Union member nations.

Slovenia has recommended Johnson & Johnson vaccines for all people over age 18, while some countries who have limited its use to older people.

