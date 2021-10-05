Slovenian police clash with protesters ahead of EU summit

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police fired tear gas and water cannons at anti-government protesters in Slovenia’s capital on Tuesday, the eve of a major European Union summit.

Hundreds of protesters were opposed to the government’s tough anti-coronavirus measures in the small EU nation and this was the third such incident in Ljubljana within a month.

EU leaders have been gathering for a summit with Balkan officials on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors. The 27-nation bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse.

The protest isn't directly linked with the EU summit, but protest leaders apparently sought the opportunity to get more media attention from reporters covering the event.

Slovenian police have placed checkpoints and limited traffic and movement in Ljubljana and at the venue where Wednesday's summit will take place a few miles away from the capital.

A leader of the protest has reportedly been detained and police stopped about 30 buses from bringing in the protesters from other Slovenian cities.

A police helicopter hovered over the capital’s downtown as police fired tear gas and water cannons as protesters tried to march through downtown Ljubljana.