Slovenia's turn at the EU helm off to a tense, rocky start

Last month, some 20,000 people gathered at a central square in the capital, Ljubljana, to demand that the government step down and early elections be held. Several workers’ unions and opposition parties joined the demonstration.

Critics accuse Jansa of assuming increasingly authoritarian ways similar to those of his ally, Hungary’s hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They claim that Jansa’s government has pressured Slovenian media and spurred hate speech, while mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

He has come under particular scrutiny for keeping a strangle-hold on funds for Slovenia’s only news agency, the STA.

But on Thursday he said, somewhat cryptically, that “in Europe, you usually pay the bill when you get it. Our problem is that we need a document.” He did not provide details but said that he expects the problem to be resolved this fall.

Officials in Brussels have also been concerned for some time about Jansa’s delay in appointing two legal experts to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, a new body that started work this month with a brief of tackling fraud linked to the EU’s budget.