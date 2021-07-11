Slovenia's water law referendum seen as test for government

“It’s more or less about emotions, about politics,” he said. “I am sorry that water as a great commodity is being used for these purposes.”

Jansa also has faced EU scrutiny over his populist ways as Slovenia took over the European Union's six-month rotating presidency earlier this month.

For the referendum to succeed, a majority of those who voted and at least one-fifth of around 1.7 million eligible voters — around 340,000 — must reject the water law amendments. Early voting in nursing homes and at several polling stations has drawn a record number of more than 84,000 citizens, suggesting high public interest in the topic.

Slovenian electoral authorities said Sunday that turnout was almost 30% by mid-afternoon, according to the STA news agency.

Anita, a woman in Ljubljana, the capital, who didn't give her last name, said “I’m very interested in this vote.”

“I think we have to decide for our own future,” she added. “' think its good that we hold polls and referendums on important questions.”

The referendum came after environmental and civil society groups joined together in a “Movement for Drinkable Water” and collected more than 50,000 signatures demanding it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0