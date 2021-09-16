Soaring utility bills alarm Europe, raise fears for winter

Could Europe run out of gas? “The short answer is, yes, this is a real risk,” said James Huckstepp, manager for EMEA gas analytics at S&P Global Platts. “Storage stocks are at record lows and there isn't currently any spare supply capacity that is exportable anywhere in the world." The longer answer, he said, is that it's “hard to predict how it will play out," given that Europe has never run out of gas in two decades under the current distribution system.

Even if the most dire scenarios do not come true, drastic increases in energy spending will hurt the poorest households. Energy poverty — the share of people who say they can't afford to keep their homes adequately warm — is 30% in Bulgaria, 18% in Greece and 11% in Italy.

The European Union’s climate czar said this week that the 27-nation bloc should ensure that the most vulnerable people won’t pay the heaviest price of the transition to greener power, and pledged measures guaranteeing equal burden-sharing across society.

“The one thing we cannot afford is for the social side to be opposed to the climate side. I see this threat very clearly now that we have a discussion about the price hike in the energy sector,” said Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues.

