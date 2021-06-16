Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture wipes $4B from Coca-Cola market value

Coca-Cola has said that "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" after soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo removed two of the company's soft drink bottles from his press conference. The incident happened during Ronaldo's press conference on Monday at the European Championship soccer tournament.

At the pre-match press conference for Euro 2020, the Portuguese star wasn't pleased with the fact that two Coca-Cola bottles were kept in front of him. So he moved the bottles out of the camera view during and encouraged people to drink water instead.

This gesture took $4 billion from Coca-Cola's market value, and its shares dropped 1.6 percent.

In a statement, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said, "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences." The spokesperson added that people have different "tastes and needs."

Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020.