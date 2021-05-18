Solar Orbiter mission spots eruption from the sun

Understanding coronal mass ejections is key to decoding space weather, which is activity from the sun that can cause impacts on Earth. These can affect astronauts on the space station in low-Earth orbit, as well as satellites that support global communications. The more researchers learn about these eruptions, the better they can track and anticipate solar activity.

While NASA spacecraft have been observing coronal mass ejections for years, Solar Orbiter offers the best look yet.

"We've realized in the last 25 years that there's a lot that happens to a (Coronal Mass Ejection) between the surface of the Sun and Earth," said Robin Colaninno, principal investigator for SoloHI at the US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC, in a statement. "We're hoping to get much better resolution images of all of these outflows by being closer to the Sun."

Solar Orbiter is the first mission that will provide images of the sun's north and south poles. Having a visual understanding of the sun's poles is important because it can provide more insight about the sun's powerful magnetic field and how it affects Earth.