Solomon Islands leader faces no-confidence vote after riots

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands debated on Monday whether they still have confidence in the prime minister, after rioters last month set fire to buildings and looted stores in the capital.

China, meanwhile, said it was shipping in aid for its citizens caught up in the violence.

Many businesses remained closed in Honiara ahead of the vote over concerns that violence could erupt again, leading to an eerie calm.

Troops and police from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand are helping keep the peace at the request of the Solomon Islands government.

The riots grew from a peaceful protest that highlighted long-simmering regional rivalries, economic problems and concerns about the country’s increasing links with China.

Opposition leader Matthew Wale told Parliament he brought the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare because a political solution was needed to the nation's problems. He said he had some misgivings.

“I am conscious that what we say in ventilating this motion may further add to what are already high levels of anger in certain quarters of our society,” he said.