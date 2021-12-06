Solomon Islands leader wins no-confidence vote after riots

Troops and police from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand have been helping keep the peace at the request of the Solomon Islands government.

Lawmakers debated the no-confidence motion throughout the day, using a mixture of English, the official language, and the commonly spoken Melanesian pidgin.

The opposition leader used a calm and measured tone that contrasted sharply with that of the prime minister. Wale described a nation plagued by unemployment, exploited resources and “looting at the top.” He said Sogavare had repeatedly lied to lawmakers and to the people.

Wale said he was hesitant to even bring the motion because it “may further add to what are already high levels of anger in certain quarters of our society.”

But Sogavare said he would resist the no-confidence motion just as he'd resisted calls to resign.

“If I resign, sir, it would be a message to our young children and youth, Mr. Speaker, that whenever we are not happy with those in authority, we take the laws into our own hands,” Sogavare said. "This is a very dangerous message to our people and future generations.”