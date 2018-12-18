JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African restaurant chain has been ordered to withdraw a television commercial deemed to have trivialized the brutal history of colonial rule in Africa.
The ad for Chicken Licken turned the colonization narrative on its head, depicting a black man arriving in Europe by boat in the 17th century, naming the continent and planting a spear on a dock.
In a Dec. 14 ruling, the Advertising Regulatory Board acknowledged the ad's intent to be humorous but said the history of colonization was "triggering and upsetting for many South African people."
The board, set up by South Africa's advertising and marketing industry, says Chicken Licken should withdraw the TV commercial.
Chicken Licken says the ad, still shown on its social media, aims to instill confidence in South Africans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.