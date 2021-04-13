South Africa halts J&J vaccine jabs; Europe rollout delayed

In Croatia, where one in four people have already refused to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, health ministry officials said any perceived problems with the J&J vaccine would be “a huge blow.” The first of 900,000 J&J vaccines were to arrive Wednesday.

The head of Italy’s National Health Institute, Silvio Brusaferro, said it was too early to say how the J&J slowdown will affect immunization plans, as the first deliveries of 180,000 doses arrived Tuesday.

Officials in Germany, which was due to receive 232,800 J&J doses this week and 10.1 million doses by the end of June, said earlier Tuesday that there were no immediate plans to change.

“In principle, we naturally always take such warnings in an international context seriously and investigate them,” Health Ministry spokesman, Hanno Kautz, told reporters in Berlin.

Spain is expecting to receive 300,000 doses of J&J on Wednesday. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the benefits of taking the vaccine remain greater than the risks but that he would need to learn more.

“We have to all be aware that all the vaccines being administered to the Spanish population, and the European, as well as American populations, are safe,” Sánchez said.

———

Jordans reported from Berlin and Cheng from London. Mike Corder in The Hague, Colleen Barry in Milan, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.