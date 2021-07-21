South African firm to make Pfizer vaccine, first in Africa

Gayle Smith, the U.S. Global COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said the U.S. is working with African partners to move the vaccines out as quickly as possible.

“We are doing this with no strings attached," she said. "We want to see Africa defeat this pandemic. We want to see Africa be resilient and thrive.”

Currently, Africa is 99% dependent on imports for its vaccines, she said. The U.S. is investing in both South Africa and Senegal to help increase the speed and ability of Africa to produce its own vaccines, she said.

Senegal, the European Union and the U.S. recently signed an investment agreement to build a new vaccine manufacturing plant in Dakar, which will lead to the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Senegal.

Many African countries depending on vaccines from the U.N.-backed effort known as COVAX, have been left waiting for months. The effort has delivered only 200 million vaccines globally since February, while the U.S. alone has administered more than 338 million doses. After COVAX’s biggest supplier — the Serum Institute of India — halted exports in March to deal with an explosive surge on the subcontinent, the agencies behind COVAX, including the World Health Organization, resorted to begging rich countries for donations.