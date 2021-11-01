South African municipal vote to gauge support for ruling ANC

“I know there are people who have decided not to vote, but because of the history of our country it is hard to forget how hard we have fought for our right to vote," said Mosuthwane.

Blacks were not allowed to vote under the apartheid regime.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in the township of Soweto in Johannesburg and emphasized the nation's progress since overthrowing apartheid.

“As a country we have to be very proud that our democracy is growing and becoming more entrenched,” he said.

But his ANC party which has been in power since 1994, has been criticized for not doing enough at a local level to improve the lives of millions of poor South Africans. South Africans have struggled with an unreliable electricity grid for years, while adequate housing and sanitation remain major problems for many in Africa's most developed economy.

Johannesburg resident Rachel van Zyl said she'll use her vote to speak out.

“If you are upset about the way things are being run, the only way to have a say is to cast your vote," she said. “The service delivery is absolutely shocking. We pay a fortune for rates and taxes but the service delivery is ridiculous.”