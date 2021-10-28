South Africa's de Kock apologizes, will take knee in future

“I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves,” de Kock said. "Maybe some people don’t understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning, on the way to a game.

“I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused."

De Kock's refusal to play because of the Black Lives Matter gesture sparked fierce reaction at home in South Africa, where issues of race and racism are constantly in the headlines because of the country's history of forced segregation under the apartheid regime, which ended in 1994.

South Africa's multiracial cricket team had previously taken a disparate approach to taking a knee: Some kneeled with their fists raised, some stood with their fists raised, while some white players, including de Kock, have previously stood with their hands by their side or behind their backs for the moment.

Those players' actions provoked accusations that they did not support the anti-racism movement. De Kock has previously been asked why he doesn't simply take a knee if he's against racism and has replied it's for personal reasons, but said he now felt he had to clarify his position.