South Africa's local vote will gauge support for ruling ANC

Although unhappy with poor services in the Kempton Park area where he lives, Justin Mosuthwane said he was determined to cast his ballot despite expressions of apathy toward the vote by others.

“I know there are people who have decided not to vote, but because of the history of our country it is hard to forget how hard we have fought for our right to vote," said Mosuthwane.

Blacks were not allowed to vote under the apartheid regime.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in the township of Soweto in Johannesburg and emphasized the nation's progress since overthrowing apartheid.

“As a country, we have to be very proud that our democracy is growing and becoming more entrenched,” he said.

But his ANC party, which has been in power since 1994, has been criticized for not doing enough at a local level to improve the lives of millions of poor South Africans. The country has had an unreliable electricity grid for years and faces inadequate housing and sanitation despite being Africa's most developed economy.

Johannesburg resident Rachel van Zyl said she'll use her vote to speak out.