South Africa's power cuts a key issue in local elections

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As South Africa heads into crucial local elections Monday, the country has been hit by a series of crippling power blackouts that many critics say highlight poor governance.

With South African residents and businesses struggling to cope with cuts in electricity for up to six hours a day, the government’s failure to provide a stable power supply is a burning election issue. The country’s state-owned power utility Eskom, which provides about 90% of South Africa’s electricity, has for years been marred by allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

“The majority of households just want to open a tap and get water, turn a switch and see lights," Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International South Africa, told The Associated Press. "They don’t want to go outside their door and see sewage. They don’t want their children to be sick. These are basic human rights that they want to be upheld.”

The local government elections, which take place every five years, determine who will be on the councils that run the country’s cities, including holding responsibility for delivering basic services like water, waste management and sanitation. The councilors will elect city mayors.