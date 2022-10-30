South Korea grieves as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
Witnesses said the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon area caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes.” Some people were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR, witnesses said, while others clad in Halloween costumes continued to sing and dance nearby, possibly without knowing the severity of the situation.
“I still can’t believe what has happened. It was like a hell,” said Kim Mi Sung, an official at a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon.
South Korean police officers stand guard at the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, visits the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, is briefed at the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Debris is seen near the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, early Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Police officers stand guard at the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Rescue workers and firefighters try to help injured people near the scene of a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 146 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul officials said.
Police officers inspect the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Debris is seen at the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
A parent of a victim of Saturday night's accident following Halloween festivities reacts at a community service center in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
A man bows to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
A woman places a bouquet of flowers to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Seoul's Mayor Oh Se-hoon pays tribute for victims at the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Seoul's Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Seoul's Mayor Oh Se-hoon, center, visits the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
A woman places flowers to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Flowers are displayed to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Flowers are seen near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Family members listen to reports for their missing loved ones at a community service center in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following a deadly accident that happened during Halloween festivities Saturday night. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
A parent of a victim of Saturday night's accident following Halloween festivities reacts at a community service center in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Flowers are seen near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
South Korean national flags fly at half-mast at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
South Korean national flags fly at half-mast at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
South Korean police officers stand guard at the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, visits the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, is briefed at the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Debris is seen near the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, early Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Police officers stand guard at the scene where dozens of people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Rescue workers and firefighters try to help injured people near the scene of a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 146 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul officials said.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Police officers inspect the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Debris is seen at the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A parent of a victim of Saturday night's accident following Halloween festivities reacts at a community service center in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A man bows to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A woman places a bouquet of flowers to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Seoul's Mayor Oh Se-hoon pays tribute for victims at the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Seoul's Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks at the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Seoul's Mayor Oh Se-hoon, center, visits the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A woman places flowers to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Flowers are displayed to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Flowers are seen near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Family members listen to reports for their missing loved ones at a community service center in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following a deadly accident that happened during Halloween festivities Saturday night. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
A parent of a victim of Saturday night's accident following Halloween festivities reacts at a community service center in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Flowers are seen near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
South Korean national flags fly at half-mast at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
South Korean national flags fly at half-mast at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.