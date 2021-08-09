South Korea to release Samsung scion on parole

Recent polls have indicated that South Koreans -– years removed from the angry rallies of 2016 and 2017 -– are largely in favor of Lee’s release, showing Samsung’s deep influence in a country where it provides the smartphones, TVs and credit cards people use, the apartments they live in and the hospitals where they are born or go to die.

Even with his release on Friday, legal risks still loom for Lee as he undergoes a trial on separate charges of stock price manipulation and auditing violations related to the 2015 merger. Lee’s next court hearing in that case is set for Thursday at the Seoul Central District Court.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said the decision to grant parole to Lee, who will be released with about 800 other convicts on Friday, was based on concerns related to the “national economic situation and the global economic environment” amid the prolonged COVID-19 crisis. Moon’s office didn’t immediately comment on Lee’s release.

Lee, 53, was originally sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison on the corruption charges but was freed after 11 months in February 2018 following a Seoul High Court ruling that reduced his term to 2 ½ years and suspended his sentence, overturning key convictions and reducing the amount of his bribes.