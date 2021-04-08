South Korea's opposition party wins 2 key local elections

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s conservative opposition party has won sweeping victories in mayoral by-elections in the country’s two biggest cities, votes seen as a test of public sentiment ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Oh Se-hoon of the opposition People Power Party won 57.5% of the votes cast in Wednesday’s election in Seoul, the capital city, according to the final vote tally released by the National Election Commission. Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party won 39.2% of the votes.

In the mayoral election in Busan, the country’s second-largest city, People Power Party candidate Park Heong-joon beat Democratic Party candidate Kim Young-choon by about 28 percentage points, the tally showed.

In recent months, President Moon Jae-in and his ruling party have been grappling with falling approval ratings due to soaring house prices, allegations of real estate speculation involving public officials and other purported policy missteps.

The mayor seat in Seoul was vacant after previous Mayor Park Won-soon killed himself, while the seat in Busan was empty after previous Mayor Oh Keo-don resigned. Both had faced allegations of sexual harassment and both were affiliated with the Democratic Party.