South Sudan, nearing 10 years old, struggles for stability

“I do not believe that the graduation will be soon,” James said.

Another trainee, Taban Albert, alleged that they were given expired food.

“Do they mean to kill us?” he asked.

He also alleged that funding of the centers is so tight that when a trainee dies, other trainees are told to pay for the burial.

“I’ve been in training for 11 months, so where do I get the money?” Albert asked.

Trainee Nancy Vincent said that with most people at the centers not receiving any salary, “we are washing our clothes with sand in the stream as if we were still in the bush.”

The frustrations echo among some of South Sudan's security leaders.

Col. James Khor Chuol, the deputy chief instructor at the Rajaf Police Training Center, asserted that 38 people there had died, some due to lack of medicine.

“If somebody is sick, we are going to rush her or him to the hospital, but it will take time,” he said.

South Sudan’s defense minister, Angelina Teny, acknowledged “issues” in implementing the peace deal but defended the agreement.