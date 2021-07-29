Southeast Europe heat wave set to be among worst in decades

Women sit at a cafe on a hot day in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit).
A man dives into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit).
A girl walks on the edge of a fountain on a hot day in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit).
A young man jumps into the Treska River to cool himself down, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit).
People carry bottles with water while walking in a street on a hot day in Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit).
A man jumps into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021. Authorities in North Macedonia have issued a weather warning and recommended a set of measures on Wednesday as the tiny Balkan country is facing extreme high temperatures rising over 43 Celsius degrees (109 Fahrenheit).
A woman takes a shower at a beach of Lagonissi village, a few miles southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
A youth jumps in the sea from a rock at Varkiza village, a few miles southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
A waitress serves refreshments at a beach bar of Lagonissi village, a few miles southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
A woman takes a shower at a beach of Lagonissi village, a few miles southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
A man reads a book as he lies on a sun bed under pines at Varkiza village, a few miles southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
People are pictured next to a beach bar at Vouliagmeni suburb, southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
A waiter prepares cold refreshments at a beach bar of Lagonissi village, a few miles southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
People swim in the sea at Vouliagmeni suburb, southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
People swim in the sea at Vouliagmeni suburb, southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
A man sunbathes at a beach of Lagonissi village, a few miles southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A heat wave scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, intensifying wildfires and sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief.
Temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region. Weather experts in Athens said they expected the heat wave to extend into next week, making it one of the most severe recorded in the country since the mid-1980s.
At least three people were killed in southern Turkey and dozens of people were hospitalized as the intense summer heat and strong winds fanned two separate forest fires.
Wildfires in Greece threatened homes for a third successive day, with a blaze reported Thursday outside the western city of Patras.
“The ongoing heat wave is a dangerous weather phenomenon, as it will last until the end of next week with a small temperature range between maximum and minimum levels,” said Theodoris Kolydas, director of Greece’s National Meteorological Service.
Cooling shelters were set up in the Greek capital, but access to the air-conditioned public spaces was limited by pandemic restrictions.
Authorities in Serbia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other affected countries advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight in midday hours.