 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spain announces 107 arrests in major marijuana raids in July
0 comments
AP

Spain announces 107 arrests in major marijuana raids in July

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — More than 100 people were arrested when police in Spain busted an illegal drug ring this summer, Europol said Wednesday.

The European policing authority said that the arrests occurred on July 13 when Spanish police, in collaboration with police from Germany and Albania, detained 107 individuals during 42 raids in Barcelona and three smaller cities in Spain’s northeast.

The people were arrested on suspicion of forming a group of “mainly of Albanian-speaking criminals” who grew and trafficked marijuana. They included Albanians, Spaniards, Greeks and Slovakians, Europol said.

Police allege that the network illegally grew marijuana in Spain and smuggled it to other European countries for sale.

More than 50 clandestine cannabis farms were discovered in the operation. Police estimate that the ring used over 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) in stolen electricity to run the farms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus
World

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government asked the president Tuesday to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop migrants from entering from the neighboring country. The government cited the potential risk from foreign actors and the actions of protesters in Poland as rationales for the declaration.

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News