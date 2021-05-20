Spain, Morocco turn focus to young migrants stuck at border

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — With border crossings of migrants apparently under control, Spain and Morocco turned their attention Thursday to the plight of hundreds of mostly teenagers stranded on both sides of their frontier amid one of the biggest diplomatic spats between the two countries in recent years.

In Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the northern African coast at the center of the dispute, hundreds of unaccompanied minors were cramming for a 10-day compulsory quarantine in charity-run warehouses under police watch. Some climbed onto the buildings' roofs to escape.

Looking for some extra clothes to protect against the evening’s cold, a 14-year-old boy who had left the poor conditions in the warehouse explained that his attempt for a life in Spain had been agreed to by his parents.

“They see that if I come here I can have a future,” said the boy, who had traveled from Tetouan, a city 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) south of the Spanish border. “You see your parents can't work, the education system is very weak. What can I say? I cannot even tell you what people eat."

The Associated Press is not using the boy’s name. It doesn't normally name children without permission from their parents, and the identity of his parents couldn't be obtained.