 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spain passes euthanasia law despite conservative opposition
0 comments
AP

Spain passes euthanasia law despite conservative opposition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — Lawmakers voted Thursday to make Spain the seventh country in the world and the fourth in Europe to allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients of incurable diseases and people with unbearable permanent conditions.

The Spanish parliament's lower house voted 202-140 with two abstentions on the final passage of the euthanasia bill. Legislators from Spain's left-wing governing coalition and other parties supported it, while conservative and far-right lawmakers voted “no” and vowed to overturn the legislation in the future.

Health Minister Carolina Darias hailed the passing of the bill as an important step “towards the recognition of human rights.”

"We are heading towards a more humane and fair society,” she told the Congress of Deputies.

The bill was the result of a lengthy legislative journey that began three years ago and underwent several rounds of revision in parliamentary committees and in the Senate.

The law is expected to go into effect in mid-June, when Spain's public health system will need to provide life-ending assistance in justified cases.

Euthanasia — when a doctor directly administers fatal drugs to a patient — is legal in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In some U.S. states, medically assisted suicide — when patients self-administer lethal drugs under medical supervision — is permitted.

Politicians in Portugal have tried to pass a law similar to neighboring Spain's, but the country's Constitutional Court this week blocked the legislation, arguing that the bill was imprecise in identifying the circumstances under which life-ending procedures could occur.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former driver for a special armed unit under Gambia's former dictator was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of a journalist and another dissident in the West African nation, prosecutors said.

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings
World

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard
World

No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

  • Updated

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. A new study says the mystery object is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie.

+32
The Latest: Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions
National

The Latest: Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions

  • Updated

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has decided to temporarily ban the entry of foreigners and limit the entry of returning Filipinos at Manila’s international airport to 1,500 daily as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus infections.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tanzania's President dies at 61

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News