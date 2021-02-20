Spain: Peaceful protests for jailed rapper see more clashes

Around 80 people have been arrested and more than 100 people injured since Hasél's arrest on Tuesday.

Police in Catalonia, the region surrounding Barcelona, have reported at least three mob attacks on police stations. Rioters smashed their way into bank offices in downtown Barcelona, burned trash containers, and looted sporting goods stores on Friday night.

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau made an appeal for calm.

“Defending the freedom of expression doesn’t justify in any case the destruction of property, frightening our fellow citizens, and hurting businesses already hurt by the crisis” caused by the pandemic, the mayor said.

Marches were called for cities across Spain. Most were peaceful, but Pamplona in the central north saw clashes between police and people throwing bottles.

Madrid municipal authorities said that 300 National Police officers were called up to assist city police, but a protest of several hundred people concluded in the Spanish capital without any splintering off of troublemakers.

Spain’s left-wing government announced last week before Hasél was detained that it would change the law to remove prison terms for offenses involving freedom of expression. It did not specifically mention the rap artist or set a timetable for the changes, and its pledge appears to have done little to calm tensions.

