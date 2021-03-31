Spain pleads for caution, to 'buy vaccines time' amid uptick

MADRID (AP) — With vaccinations being outpaced by a growing wave of new infections, health authorities in Spain urged the public on Wednesday to increase precautions in order to “buy time.”

The plea by Health Minister Carolina Darias came as Spain surpassed 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days — which national authorities consider the high-risk threshold.

“We are at a critical moment,” Darias said. “We are observing an upward trend in the virus in almost every region.”

Spain had stabilized its contagion rate following a sharp uptick after the Christmas holidays. Darias blamed the rise on the spread of the more contagious virus variant first identified in Britain, which she said now accounts for 60-70% of all cases in Spain.

While COVID-19 infections are rising in most Spanish regions, the increase is the sharpest in Madrid, and the northern regions of Navarra and the Basque Country. All three areas have more than 240 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days.