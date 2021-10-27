Spain presses Algeria to guarantee natural gas supply

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For the second time in a month, a member of Spain’s government met with Algerian officials on Wednesday to guarantee the European country’s supply of natural gas after Algeria closes a pipeline that runs through Morocco this weekend.

While a leader in wind and solar power, Spain still relies heavily on energy imports, and Algeria provides over a third of its natural gas. Spanish officials worry that a shortage in supplies will augment skyrocketing energy prices that have made electricity bills a major problem for its left-wing coalition government.

The trip by Spain’s deputy prime minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, to Algiers came only a month after the country's foreign minister travelled to the Algerian capital to discuss the gas supply that Spain fears could be a collateral victim of Algeria’s diplomatic spat with Morocco.

After meeting with Algeria's minister for energy and mining, Mohamed Arkab, Ribera thanked him for “his pledge to ensure the viability of the transport of natural gas and to honor the commitments for its purchase between different Algerian and Spanish companies.”