 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spain: Rescuers find 4 dead, save 19 from vessel in Atlantic
0 comments
AP

Spain: Rescuers find 4 dead, save 19 from vessel in Atlantic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spain: Rescuers find 4 dead, save 19 from vessel in Atlantic

FILE, in this on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 file photo, emergency workers carry a migrant's body after being found dead by the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service, at the Arguineguin port in Gran Canaria island, Spain. The number of migrants and asylum seekers that have reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade. But deaths and disappearances on sea routes to the continent remain alarmingly high with only a small fraction of victims being identified and bodies recovered according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency.

 Emilio Morenatti

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Sunday that they had recovered the bodies of four migrants from a boat along with 19 survivors who had taken the treacherous route from West Africa to the Canary Islands.

Spain’s maritime rescue service said that its crews had responded to an alarm call by a fishing boat that had located the migrants in a flimsy craft unfit for the high seas. Rescue helicopters airlifted groups of the migrants to Tenerife, including six people who were in poor health and suffering from dehydration.

The Atlantic crossing from the Western coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become a major route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and economic plight exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,400 people have reached the Canaries in the first three months of this year.

Last year, 23,000 people arrived by boat to the archipelago and nearly 850 others have died or gone missing along the way, according to the U.N. migration agency's Missing Migrants Project.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording
World

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

  • Updated

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country's security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released Monday.

+8
EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?
World

EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Charles speaks following Prince Philip's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News