 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spain targets Africa in boost of diplomatic, business ties
0 comments
AP

Spain targets Africa in boost of diplomatic, business ties

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — Spain launched Monday a diplomatic push into Africa, marking out the continent as a political priority with an ambitious plan to build closer economic and institutional ties.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he wanted to “turn this decade ... into the decade of Spain in Africa.”

Sánchez unveiled his “Africa Focus 2023” plan at a formal event in Madrid attended by the President of Ghana, Nana Auko-Addo, the foreign ministers of Ghana and Senegal, Kenya’s head of trade, and the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina.

Spain had few colonial possessions in Africa compared with some other European countries, but Sánchez noted that the continent lies just a couple of dozen kilometers away from the southern Spanish coast. He described Spain as “Europe’s southern gateway” for Africa.

Tens of thousands of African migrants eager to enter Europe have made use of that short distance to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Spain in recent years in what is often a perilous journey.

Spain has been working with the government of North African countries in an effort to stem the tide. Sánchez said Monday that a “lack of opportunities” was driving them away and that Spanish investment in Africa might help them stay.

Sánchez is due to visit Senegal and Angola from April 7-9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At least four killed by flooding across Nashville

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive
World

EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In resuming its ballistic testing activity after a yearlong pause, North Korea has demonstrated a potentially nuclear-capable weapon that shows how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in diplomacy with the United States.

+4
Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
World

Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials decided Thursday to prolong their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating a potential link with blood clots even though European Union regulators who looked into the issue have cleared the vaccine for use.

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports
World

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports

PARIS (AP) — French society is at a “turning point” for women’s rights within the male-dominated sports world, the country’s sports minister said this week amid a wave of protests from female journalists denouncing discrimination.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear harrowing stories of Uyghur boys stranded near Istanbul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News