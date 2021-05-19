Spain's African enclave struggles to handle migrant influx

European officials supported Spain with a harsh message for Morocco in a crisis that had echoes of the dispute the EU had with Turkey over the Syrian refuge crisis five years ago.

“Nobody can blackmail the European Union,” European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas told Spanish National Radio.

The surge had become a trickle after Moroccan border guards enforced the frontier divided by the double-wide, 10-meter (32-feet) fence. Still, hundreds were still trying to find their way across the frontier. Spanish officers fired tear gas into the buffer zone between the countries to dissuade more crossings. Some people rowed small wooden boats to reach the beach where officers waited.

At least 5,600 Moroccans adults were returned to Morocco, in line with a decades-old agreement between the two countries to expel all those who swim across the border.

Around 2,000 minors were sent to warehouses run by charity groups. AP journalists saw unaccompanied children sleeping on the floor of a warehouse, as well as in tent beds set up by the Red Cross.

Many teenagers climbed fences and onto rooftops to try to get out of the warehouse zone controlled by police. Young Moroccans, carrying what they took with them from home in backpacks or plastic bags, wandered the city.