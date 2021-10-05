Spain's government eyes rent controls in new housing bill

The prime minister announced that as part of a separate initiative, the government plans to help adults 18-34 with their rent by awarding them a 250-euro ($290) monthly bonus for up to two years if they earn less than 1,977 euros ($2,291) per month.

The proposed law also would set aside 30% of all public housing as rental units instead of making them available for people to buy at a reduced price, and would significantly increase local taxes on vacant residential properties.

Regulating the housing market was the main obstacle that prevented Sánchez’s Socialists from agreeing on a national budget for 2022 with the coalition government's junior partner, the anti-austerity United We Can party.

Lawmakers are expected to pass the annual spending plan on Thursday, both parties said Tuesday. The vote in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament, is regarded as a test of the government’s strength.

To get the budget passed, Sánchez’s minority government needs the votes of lawmakers outside the coalition, including separatist parties from Catalonia and the Basque Country.

