 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Spain's running of the bulls: 3 people gored at San Fermín

From the This morning's top headlines: Monday, July 11 series

Spain´s Red Cross says three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival

  • Updated
  • 0

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — A tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival left three people gored and three others with bruises on Monday, a Spanish Red Cross spokesman said.

It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before it finishes Thursday.

Red Cross worker José Aldaba told Spanish National Television that one man was gored on the street, while two others were pierced by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run.

Festival organizers said one of the runners gored was Australian and the other two were Spaniards. None was in serious condition.

Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one runner against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.

The spectacle lasted just over three minutes as hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the cobblestone streets of this northern city.

People are also reading…

Three other runners, all Spaniards, were treated for injuries sustained in falls during the run.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of foreign visitors come to the Pamplona festival that was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk says he met the pope

Elon Musk says he met the pope

The Vatican kept mum but the Tesla CEO tweeted a pic of him, Pope Francis and his four kids. The pope often meets privately with the rich and powerful, usually making an appeal for them to do more good.

The UK’s response to mass shootings compared to the US

The UK’s response to mass shootings compared to the US

After a mass shooting 25 years ago in Dunblane, Scotland, the U.K. responded immediately with extremely strict gun laws. Meanwhile, the United States faces multiple mass shootings yearly, but can't seem to respond in the same way. What is preventing the U.S. from enacting gun reform in response to these shootings?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New poll shows gun owners want more restrictions but lack trust in government

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News