 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spanish court OKs extradition of McAfee to the U.S.
0 comments
AP

Spanish court OKs extradition of McAfee to the U.S.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spanish court OKs extradition of McAfee to the U.S.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus program that bore his name, John McAfee listens during the 4th China Internet Security Conference (ISC) in Beijing. Spain's National Court has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

 Ng Han Guan

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

The decision can be appealed and the final extradition will need to be approved by the Spanish Cabinet.

Tennessee prosecutors charged 75-year-old McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The charges refer to the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2018, according to the Spanish court's ruling on Wednesday.

The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport. A judge ordered at that time that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.

In a hearing held via videolink earlier this month, McAfee argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and said he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri seeing alarming rise in virus cases

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Blasts in Myanmar's biggest city kill 2, destroy army truck

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — At least two explosions on Friday rocked a neighborhood in Myanmar’s biggest city, killing two people, destroying a military truck and damaging a taxi in what appeared to be a serious escalation of violence between the country’s military rulers and their pro-democracy opponents.

World

Nearly 800 illegally exported antiquities returned to Italy

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Nearly 800 illegally exported ancient artifacts, valued at some 11 million euros ($13 million) and held by a private collector near Antwerp, have been returned to Italy after several years of investigation, Italian police said Monday.

+2
Hungary's immunity cards allow packed stands, raise concerns
World

Hungary's immunity cards allow packed stands, raise concerns

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Tens of thousands of soccer fans packed the Puskas Arena in Budapest last week to attend Euro 2020 matches. It was the first full-house international soccer event in Europe in more than a year — made possible largely by Hungary's adoption of government-issued immunity cards.

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian hospital uses CT scan on an Egyptian mummy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News